Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
0.7/3.36%
52 Wk
15.8 - 22.45
Mkt Cap
24.9B
Payout Ratio
36.98
Open
-
P/E
11.07
EPS
54
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ORIX Corp is a diversified financial services company with operations in Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail and Overseas Business. ORIX provides leasing and loans and engages in various other fee businesses by providing products and services aligned with customer needs to its core customer base of domestic small and medium-sized enterprises. Orix's numerous divisions finance leases of large-ticket items like ships, airplanes, and technology equipment.

Analyst Ratings

ORIX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ORIX (ORXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ORIX (OTCPK: ORXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ORIX's (ORXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ORIX.

Q

What is the target price for ORIX (ORXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ORIX

Q

Current Stock Price for ORIX (ORXCF)?

A

The stock price for ORIX (OTCPK: ORXCF) is $20.8 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:50:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ORIX (ORXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ORIX.

Q

When is ORIX (OTCPK:ORXCF) reporting earnings?

A

ORIX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ORIX (ORXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ORIX.

Q

What sector and industry does ORIX (ORXCF) operate in?

A

ORIX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.