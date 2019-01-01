ñol

Oriental Watch Holdings
(OTCPK:ORWHF)
Oriental Watch Holdings (OTC:ORWHF), Dividends

Oriental Watch Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Oriental Watch Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Oriental Watch Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Watch Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Watch Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Oriental Watch Holdings (ORWHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Watch Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Oriental Watch Holdings (OTCPK:ORWHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oriental Watch Holdings.

