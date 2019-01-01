QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Orsus Xelent Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and distributing economically priced cellular phones for retail and wholesale distribution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orsus Xelent Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orsus Xelent Technologies (ORSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCEM: ORSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orsus Xelent Technologies's (ORSX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Orsus Xelent Technologies (ORSX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orsus Xelent Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Orsus Xelent Technologies (ORSX)?

A

The stock price for Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCEM: ORSX) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:27:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orsus Xelent Technologies (ORSX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Q

When is Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTCEM:ORSX) reporting earnings?

A

Orsus Xelent Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orsus Xelent Technologies (ORSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orsus Xelent Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Orsus Xelent Technologies (ORSX) operate in?

A

Orsus Xelent Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.