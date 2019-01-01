QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11 - 18
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
108.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
The Orora Group was created in late 2013 when Amcor demerged its Australasian fibre and beverage packaging operations and North American packaging distribution business. Orora's Australasian business is focused on glass bottles, beverage cans, and wine closures, after agreeing to divest its fibre business in late 2019. Orora has the number-one position in beverage cans and number-two position in glass bottles and wine closures. Its primary competitors are Visy Group and Owens-Illinois. The North American business is primarily focused on packaging distribution, but has also expanded into point-of-purchase retail display solutions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orora Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orora (ORRYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orora (OTCPK: ORRYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orora's (ORRYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orora.

Q

What is the target price for Orora (ORRYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orora

Q

Current Stock Price for Orora (ORRYY)?

A

The stock price for Orora (OTCPK: ORRYY) is $18 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 18:27:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orora (ORRYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

Q

When is Orora (OTCPK:ORRYY) reporting earnings?

A

Orora does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orora (ORRYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orora.

Q

What sector and industry does Orora (ORRYY) operate in?

A

Orora is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.