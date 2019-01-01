QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Orpea SA operates a network of long-term, post-acute, psychiatric, and home care facilities in Europe. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in France. Orpea's long-term care facilities are primarily nursing homes, though it also provides serviced residences for autonomous and semi-autonomous elderly patients. Orpea's post-acute and rehabilitation facilities specialize in geriatrics, musculoskeletal conditions, cardiovascular conditions, nervous system diseases, and, Haematology and oncology. Its psychiatric clinics provide treatment and psychotherapeutic monitoring for a range of conditions.

Orpea Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orpea (ORPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orpea (OTCPK: ORPEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orpea's (ORPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orpea.

Q

What is the target price for Orpea (ORPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orpea

Q

Current Stock Price for Orpea (ORPEF)?

A

The stock price for Orpea (OTCPK: ORPEF) is $41.49 last updated Today at 5:55:31 PM.

Q

Does Orpea (ORPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orpea.

Q

When is Orpea (OTCPK:ORPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Orpea does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orpea (ORPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orpea.

Q

What sector and industry does Orpea (ORPEF) operate in?

A

Orpea is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.