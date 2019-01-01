QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
2.26/8.73%
52 Wk
9.58 - 26.16
Mkt Cap
17.1B
Payout Ratio
9.67
Open
-
P/E
4.54
Shares
660.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Orient Overseas (International) Ltd provides container transport and logistics services across the globe. It offers containerised shipping services, import & export, and domestic logistics services with more than 300 offices. Its business activity is carried out across Asia, Europe, North America and Australia and it derives revenue from charter hire activity, gross freight, rental income and through other operation related to transport and logistic.

Orient Overseas (Intl) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orient Overseas (Intl) (OROVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orient Overseas (Intl) (OTCPK: OROVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orient Overseas (Intl)'s (OROVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orient Overseas (Intl).

Q

What is the target price for Orient Overseas (Intl) (OROVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orient Overseas (Intl)

Q

Current Stock Price for Orient Overseas (Intl) (OROVF)?

A

The stock price for Orient Overseas (Intl) (OTCPK: OROVF) is $25.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:52:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orient Overseas (Intl) (OROVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orient Overseas (Intl).

Q

When is Orient Overseas (Intl) (OTCPK:OROVF) reporting earnings?

A

Orient Overseas (Intl) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orient Overseas (Intl) (OROVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orient Overseas (Intl).

Q

What sector and industry does Orient Overseas (Intl) (OROVF) operate in?

A

Orient Overseas (Intl) is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.