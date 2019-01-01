Orior AG is a food company. The company's operating segment includes Orior Convenience, Orior Refinement, and Orior International. The Orior Convenience segment produces ready-made meals, pates & terrines, fresh pasta, vegetarian & vegan specialties, cooked poultry & meat products, and all-natural organic vegetable & fruit juices. The Orior Refinement segment is focused on refined and processed meat products and produces traditional premium meat products & new interpretations in various categories from Bundnerfleisch and ham to salami and Mostbrockli. Its geographical segments are Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Switzerland.