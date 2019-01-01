QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
ORHub Inc formerly known as MemReg, Inc is a player in the software industry. It develops a cloud-based software platform designed to transform the business of surgery into a value-based model. The platform empowers care providers at every stage of the surgical process to collaborate, organize, deliver, measure, and reimburse in one intuitive, easy-to-use program. The company offers surgical resource management, information, analytics, data collection, and other related services in the United States.

ORHub Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ORHub (ORHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ORHub (OTCPK: ORHB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ORHub's (ORHB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ORHub.

Q

What is the target price for ORHub (ORHB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ORHub

Q

Current Stock Price for ORHub (ORHB)?

A

The stock price for ORHub (OTCPK: ORHB) is $0.0373 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:10:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ORHub (ORHB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ORHub.

Q

When is ORHub (OTCPK:ORHB) reporting earnings?

A

ORHub does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ORHub (ORHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ORHub.

Q

What sector and industry does ORHub (ORHB) operate in?

A

ORHub is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.