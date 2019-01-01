ORHub Inc formerly known as MemReg, Inc is a player in the software industry. It develops a cloud-based software platform designed to transform the business of surgery into a value-based model. The platform empowers care providers at every stage of the surgical process to collaborate, organize, deliver, measure, and reimburse in one intuitive, easy-to-use program. The company offers surgical resource management, information, analytics, data collection, and other related services in the United States.