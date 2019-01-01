QQQ
Organo Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the water treatment engineering business. The company operates in two business divisions namely water treatment engineering and functional product. Its water treatment engineering business includes manufacturing, delivery and maintenance of pure water systems, ultra-pure water systems and wastewater treatment systems for industries, condensate de mineralizers for power stations, waterworks and sewage treatment systems for the public sector. The functional product business encompasses the sale of standardized water treatment equipment, water treatment chemicals, and food processing materials.

Organo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organo (ORGJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organo (OTCPK: ORGJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Organo's (ORGJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organo.

Q

What is the target price for Organo (ORGJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organo

Q

Current Stock Price for Organo (ORGJF)?

A

The stock price for Organo (OTCPK: ORGJF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Organo (ORGJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organo.

Q

When is Organo (OTCPK:ORGJF) reporting earnings?

A

Organo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organo (ORGJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organo.

Q

What sector and industry does Organo (ORGJF) operate in?

A

Organo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.