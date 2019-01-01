Organo Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the water treatment engineering business. The company operates in two business divisions namely water treatment engineering and functional product. Its water treatment engineering business includes manufacturing, delivery and maintenance of pure water systems, ultra-pure water systems and wastewater treatment systems for industries, condensate de mineralizers for power stations, waterworks and sewage treatment systems for the public sector. The functional product business encompasses the sale of standardized water treatment equipment, water treatment chemicals, and food processing materials.