There is no Press for this Ticker
OrgHarvest Inc is engaged in recreational and medicinal marijuana industry for cultivating cannabis. It is a cultivator of cannabis production in Northern Nevada. The company offers flower, edibles, and oil to licensed retailers across the United States.

OrgHarvest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OrgHarvest (ORGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OrgHarvest (OTCEM: ORGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OrgHarvest's (ORGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OrgHarvest.

Q

What is the target price for OrgHarvest (ORGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OrgHarvest

Q

Current Stock Price for OrgHarvest (ORGH)?

A

The stock price for OrgHarvest (OTCEM: ORGH) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 20:16:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OrgHarvest (ORGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OrgHarvest.

Q

When is OrgHarvest (OTCEM:ORGH) reporting earnings?

A

OrgHarvest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OrgHarvest (ORGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OrgHarvest.

Q

What sector and industry does OrgHarvest (ORGH) operate in?

A

OrgHarvest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.