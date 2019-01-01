QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
262.1K/931.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
17.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
212.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 3:14PM
Orea Mining Corp is a gold exploration and development company. The company's principal business activities are the exploration and development of resource properties which are located in French Guiana, France. It operates two projects namely the Maripa project and Montagne d'Or Gold deposit.

Analyst Ratings

Orea Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orea Mining (OREAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orea Mining (OTCQX: OREAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orea Mining's (OREAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orea Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Orea Mining (OREAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orea Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Orea Mining (OREAF)?

A

The stock price for Orea Mining (OTCQX: OREAF) is $0.083065 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.

Q

Does Orea Mining (OREAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orea Mining.

Q

When is Orea Mining (OTCQX:OREAF) reporting earnings?

A

Orea Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orea Mining (OREAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orea Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Orea Mining (OREAF) operate in?

A

Orea Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.