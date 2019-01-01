|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.320
|0.350
|0.0300
|REV
|267.340M
|281.624M
|14.284M
You can purchase shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Owl Rock Capital’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC).
The latest price target for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) was reported by JMP Securities on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting ORCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.02% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) is $14.95 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
Owl Rock Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Owl Rock Capital.
Owl Rock Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.