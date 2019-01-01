QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
14.13 - 14.98
Vol / Avg.
3.8M/1.6M
Div / Yield
1.24/8.50%
52 Wk
13.47 - 14.97
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
76.54
Open
14.22
P/E
9
EPS
0.36
Shares
393.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Owl Rock Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Its capital would be used by the portfolio companies to support growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and/or recapitalizations. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by targeting investment opportunities with risk-adjusted returns.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3200.350 0.0300
REV267.340M281.624M14.284M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Owl Rock Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Owl Rock Capital's (ORCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) was reported by JMP Securities on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting ORCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.02% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)?

A

The stock price for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) is $14.95 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) reporting earnings?

A

Owl Rock Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Owl Rock Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) operate in?

A

Owl Rock Capital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.