OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OpGen reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $359.97 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 8.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OpGen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.19 -0.20 -0.24 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.16 -0.19 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 1.40M 1.22M 1.12M 1.33M Revenue Actual 1.43M 1.24M 811.62K 829.72K

