OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OpGen reported in-line EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.15.
Revenue was down $359.97 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 8.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OpGen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.20
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.16
|-0.19
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40M
|1.22M
|1.12M
|1.33M
|Revenue Actual
|1.43M
|1.24M
|811.62K
|829.72K
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
OpGen Questions & Answers
OpGen (OPGN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-75.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $703.2K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
