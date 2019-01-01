Otello Corp ASA Norway-based company is a holding company that is engaged in advertising and mobile app subscription services. The operating segments of the company are Mobile Advertising, Apps & Games, and Corporate costs. The mobile advertising segment consists of mobile advertising and marketing platforms, primarily AdColony, providing end-to-end platforms for brands, agencies, publishers, and application developers. The apps & Games segment consists primarily of Bemobi's app subscription services which include Apps Club Family and mobile couponing. The Mobile Advertising segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company's geographical segments are the United States; EMEA, excluding Norway; Brazil; Asia Pacific; Americas, excluding USA and Brazil; and Norway.