QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 4.01
Mkt Cap
286.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
100.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Otello Corp ASA Norway-based company is a holding company that is engaged in advertising and mobile app subscription services. The operating segments of the company are Mobile Advertising, Apps & Games, and Corporate costs. The mobile advertising segment consists of mobile advertising and marketing platforms, primarily AdColony, providing end-to-end platforms for brands, agencies, publishers, and application developers. The apps & Games segment consists primarily of Bemobi's app subscription services which include Apps Club Family and mobile couponing. The Mobile Advertising segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The company's geographical segments are the United States; EMEA, excluding Norway; Brazil; Asia Pacific; Americas, excluding USA and Brazil; and Norway.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Otello Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otello (OPESF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otello (OTCPK: OPESF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otello's (OPESF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Otello.

Q

What is the target price for Otello (OPESF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Otello

Q

Current Stock Price for Otello (OPESF)?

A

The stock price for Otello (OTCPK: OPESF) is $2.86 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 18:41:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Otello (OPESF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otello.

Q

When is Otello (OTCPK:OPESF) reporting earnings?

A

Otello does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Otello (OPESF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otello.

Q

What sector and industry does Otello (OPESF) operate in?

A

Otello is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.