Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
On The Beach Group PLC is one of the UK's online retailers of beach holiday packages. It facilitates the customers to reach out to the suppliers of accommodation and airline tickets through its websites and telephone. The group organizes its operations into four principal financial reporting segments: OTB(onthebeach.co.uk and sunshine.co.uk), International(ebeach.se, ebeach.no & ebeach.dk), Classic Collection Holidays, and Classic Package Holidays. Its International segment comprises websites in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

On The Beach Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy On The Beach Group (OOBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of On The Beach Group (OTCGM: OOBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are On The Beach Group's (OOBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for On The Beach Group.

Q

What is the target price for On The Beach Group (OOBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for On The Beach Group

Q

Current Stock Price for On The Beach Group (OOBHF)?

A

The stock price for On The Beach Group (OTCGM: OOBHF) is $5.45 last updated Tue May 25 2021 17:13:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does On The Beach Group (OOBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for On The Beach Group.

Q

When is On The Beach Group (OTCGM:OOBHF) reporting earnings?

A

On The Beach Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is On The Beach Group (OOBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for On The Beach Group.

Q

What sector and industry does On The Beach Group (OOBHF) operate in?

A

On The Beach Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.