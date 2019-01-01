On The Beach Group PLC is one of the UK's online retailers of beach holiday packages. It facilitates the customers to reach out to the suppliers of accommodation and airline tickets through its websites and telephone. The group organizes its operations into four principal financial reporting segments: OTB(onthebeach.co.uk and sunshine.co.uk), International(ebeach.se, ebeach.no & ebeach.dk), Classic Collection Holidays, and Classic Package Holidays. Its International segment comprises websites in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.