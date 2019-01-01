ON24 (NYSE:ONTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ON24
ON24 Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) was reported by Needham on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ONTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) was provided by Needham, and ON24 downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ON24, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ON24 was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ON24 (ONTF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ON24 (ONTF) is trading at is $12.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
