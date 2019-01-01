ON24 (NYSE:ONTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ON24 beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was down $1.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 12.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ON24's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.08 0.01 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.03 0.04 0.05 Revenue Estimate 51.66M 48.03M 51.03M 48.85M Revenue Actual 52.03M 49.36M 52.12M 50.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ON24 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.64 and $-0.58 per share.

