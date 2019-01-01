Onex Corp is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees. Most of the company's revenue is generated through the investing segment.