Range
65.4 - 65.96
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/4.8K
Div / Yield
0.31/0.47%
52 Wk
54.51 - 79.83
Mkt Cap
5.8B
Payout Ratio
2.01
Open
65.89
P/E
3.44
EPS
6.77
Shares
87.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:36AM
Onex Corp is a private equity investor and asset management firm. The company operates in two main segments: investing, which includes private equity, private credit, and direct investments; and asset and wealth management, which manages pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Investing revenue primarily comes from net gains on corporate investments and CLOs (collateralized loan investments). Asset and wealth management revenue comes primarily from management and performance fees. Most of the company's revenue is generated through the investing segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
EPS (EXPECTED) 2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
EPS (EXPECTED) 2022-02-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Onex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onex (ONEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onex (OTCPK: ONEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Onex's (ONEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Onex.

Q

What is the target price for Onex (ONEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onex

Q

Current Stock Price for Onex (ONEXF)?

A

The stock price for Onex (OTCPK: ONEXF) is $65.96 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Onex (ONEXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2018.

Q

When is Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Onex's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Onex (ONEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onex.

Q

What sector and industry does Onex (ONEXF) operate in?

A

Onex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.