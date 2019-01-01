QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
141 Capital Inc is engaged in proprietary trading. It operates the trading pool which trades made on derivative exchanges, including foreign exchange futures and options, as well as equity index, energy, grain and fixed income futures and options.

141 Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 141 Capital (ONCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 141 Capital (OTCEM: ONCP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 141 Capital's (ONCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 141 Capital.

Q

What is the target price for 141 Capital (ONCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 141 Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for 141 Capital (ONCP)?

A

The stock price for 141 Capital (OTCEM: ONCP) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 19:55:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 141 Capital (ONCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 141 Capital.

Q

When is 141 Capital (OTCEM:ONCP) reporting earnings?

A

141 Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 141 Capital (ONCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 141 Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does 141 Capital (ONCP) operate in?

A

141 Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.