Omron Corporation is an industrials conglomerate that engages mainly in industrial automation, healthcare, and social systems, electronic/mechanical components businesses. The industrial automation business offers automation control systems, motion/drives, sensors, and robotics. The social systems business provides automated ticket gates in train stations, ticket vending machines, as well as onboard driver monitoring service in mainly Japan. The company's healthcare business offers BPMs, nebulizers, electrotherapy devices, thermometers, and others. The electronic/mechanical components business offers mainly switches, safety and control components, and relays. Omron was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

OMRON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OMRON (OMRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OMRON (OTCPK: OMRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OMRON's (OMRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OMRON.

Q

What is the target price for OMRON (OMRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OMRON

Q

Current Stock Price for OMRON (OMRNF)?

A

The stock price for OMRON (OTCPK: OMRNF) is $70.25 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:09:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OMRON (OMRNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on March 26, 2003.

Q

When is OMRON (OTCPK:OMRNF) reporting earnings?

A

OMRON does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OMRON (OMRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OMRON.

Q

What sector and industry does OMRON (OMRNF) operate in?

A

OMRON is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.