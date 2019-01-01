Omron Corporation is an industrials conglomerate that engages mainly in industrial automation, healthcare, and social systems, electronic/mechanical components businesses. The industrial automation business offers automation control systems, motion/drives, sensors, and robotics. The social systems business provides automated ticket gates in train stations, ticket vending machines, as well as onboard driver monitoring service in mainly Japan. The company's healthcare business offers BPMs, nebulizers, electrotherapy devices, thermometers, and others. The electronic/mechanical components business offers mainly switches, safety and control components, and relays. Omron was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.