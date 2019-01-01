OOh!media operates a network of outdoor advertising sites with a commanding share of the Australian market of around 30%, and has also presence in New Zealand. It boasts a diverse portfolio of locations to service the needs of outdoor advertisers, and is particularly strong in the roadside billboard and retail (such as shopping malls) segments. OOh!media offers these services by entering into lease arrangements with owners of outdoor sites--effectively an intermediary allowing site owners to monetise their visible space in high-traffic areas. In late September 2018, the group completed the acquisition of Adshel from HT&E for AUD 570 million, a deal that cements its competitive position in the face of industry consolidation.