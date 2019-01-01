QQQ
OOh!media operates a network of outdoor advertising sites with a commanding share of the Australian market of around 30%, and has also presence in New Zealand. It boasts a diverse portfolio of locations to service the needs of outdoor advertisers, and is particularly strong in the roadside billboard and retail (such as shopping malls) segments. OOh!media offers these services by entering into lease arrangements with owners of outdoor sites--effectively an intermediary allowing site owners to monetise their visible space in high-traffic areas. In late September 2018, the group completed the acquisition of Adshel from HT&E for AUD 570 million, a deal that cements its competitive position in the face of industry consolidation.

oOh media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy oOh media (OMLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of oOh media (OTCPK: OMLAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are oOh media's (OMLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for oOh media.

Q

What is the target price for oOh media (OMLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for oOh media

Q

Current Stock Price for oOh media (OMLAF)?

A

The stock price for oOh media (OTCPK: OMLAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does oOh media (OMLAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for oOh media.

Q

When is oOh media (OTCPK:OMLAF) reporting earnings?

A

oOh media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is oOh media (OMLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for oOh media.

Q

What sector and industry does oOh media (OMLAF) operate in?

A

oOh media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.