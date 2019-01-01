QQQ
Range
0.62 - 0.62
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
460.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.62
P/E
-
Shares
738.6M
Outstanding
OM Holdings Ltd is a holding company engaged in mining, smelting, and distributing ores and ferroalloys. The firm primarily operates across three business divisions which include the exploration and mining of manganese ore from the Bootu Creek mine in Australia, the production of manganese alloys and ferrosilicon from its smelters in China and Malaysia, and the marketing and trading of manganese ore, manganese alloys, and ferrosilicon run out of Singapore. It also holds interests in a mine in South Africa, and has launched a new smelter complex in Sarawak, Malaysia that runs on hydropower. Most of its revenues are generated from the sale of ore and ferroalloy products.

OM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OM Holdings (OMHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OM Holdings (OTCPK: OMHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OM Holdings's (OMHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OM Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for OM Holdings (OMHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OM Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for OM Holdings (OMHLF)?

A

The stock price for OM Holdings (OTCPK: OMHLF) is $0.624 last updated Today at 6:44:31 PM.

Q

Does OM Holdings (OMHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OM Holdings.

Q

When is OM Holdings (OTCPK:OMHLF) reporting earnings?

A

OM Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OM Holdings (OMHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does OM Holdings (OMHLF) operate in?

A

OM Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.