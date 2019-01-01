ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Om Holdings International
(OTCQX:OMHI)
0.31
00
At close: Jun 3
0.603
0.293[94.52%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low0.31 - 0.31
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 3.5
Open / Close0.31 / 0.31
Float / Outstanding52M / 52.2M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 8.1K
Mkt Cap16.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.29
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Om Holdings International (OTC:OMHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Om Holdings International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$10.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Om Holdings International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Om Holdings International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Om Holdings International (OTCQX:OMHI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Om Holdings International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Om Holdings International (OTCQX:OMHI)?
A

There are no earnings for Om Holdings International

Q
What were Om Holdings International’s (OTCQX:OMHI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Om Holdings International

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.