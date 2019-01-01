|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Om Holdings International (OTCQX: OMHI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Om Holdings International.
There is no analysis for Om Holdings International
The stock price for Om Holdings International (OTCQX: OMHI) is $0.25 last updated Today at 8:47:35 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Om Holdings International.
Om Holdings International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Om Holdings International.
Om Holdings International is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.