Range
0.23 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
1K/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
13.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
52.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Om Holdings International Inc is involved in wholesaling and retailing foods and household merchandise.

Om Holdings International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Om Holdings International (OMHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Om Holdings International (OTCQX: OMHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Om Holdings International's (OMHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Om Holdings International.

Q

What is the target price for Om Holdings International (OMHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Om Holdings International

Q

Current Stock Price for Om Holdings International (OMHI)?

A

The stock price for Om Holdings International (OTCQX: OMHI) is $0.25 last updated Today at 8:47:35 PM.

Q

Does Om Holdings International (OMHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Om Holdings International.

Q

When is Om Holdings International (OTCQX:OMHI) reporting earnings?

A

Om Holdings International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Om Holdings International (OMHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Om Holdings International.

Q

What sector and industry does Om Holdings International (OMHI) operate in?

A

Om Holdings International is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.