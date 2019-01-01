The Okinawa Electric Power Co Inc, or OEPC, is the exclusive supplier of electric power throughout the Okinawa Prefecture at the southwestern tip of Japan. OEPC is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the region. The company operates a portfolio of coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind power plants. OEPC's power generating facilities that utilize fossil fuel inputs are responsible for almost all of the company's power production. Nearly all of OEPC's revenue is derived from the sale of electric energy in Okinawa. While the company's customers are mainly residential consumers, industrial users account for most of OEPC's electric energy sales in terms of volume and revenue.