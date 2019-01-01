QQQ
The Okinawa Electric Power Co Inc, or OEPC, is the exclusive supplier of electric power throughout the Okinawa Prefecture at the southwestern tip of Japan. OEPC is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the region. The company operates a portfolio of coal, natural gas, oil, solar, and wind power plants. OEPC's power generating facilities that utilize fossil fuel inputs are responsible for almost all of the company's power production. Nearly all of OEPC's revenue is derived from the sale of electric energy in Okinawa. While the company's customers are mainly residential consumers, industrial users account for most of OEPC's electric energy sales in terms of volume and revenue.

Okinawa Electric Power Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Okinawa Electric Power Co (OKEPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Okinawa Electric Power Co (OTCPK: OKEPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Okinawa Electric Power Co's (OKEPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Okinawa Electric Power Co.

Q

What is the target price for Okinawa Electric Power Co (OKEPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Okinawa Electric Power Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Okinawa Electric Power Co (OKEPF)?

A

The stock price for Okinawa Electric Power Co (OTCPK: OKEPF) is $13.45 last updated Fri May 14 2021 18:50:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Okinawa Electric Power Co (OKEPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Okinawa Electric Power Co.

Q

When is Okinawa Electric Power Co (OTCPK:OKEPF) reporting earnings?

A

Okinawa Electric Power Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Okinawa Electric Power Co (OKEPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Okinawa Electric Power Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Okinawa Electric Power Co (OKEPF) operate in?

A

Okinawa Electric Power Co is in the sector and industry.