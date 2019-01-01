Onward Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells clothing, shoes, uniforms, bags, and other items. Women's clothing sales account for the majority of Onward's apparel revenue. The company's core brands include Nijyusanku, Kumikyoku, ICB, Jiyuku, J.Press, and Gotairiku. More than three fourths of Onward's sales are through department stores. Remaining sales are through other retailers, directly managed stores, and e-commerce. More than three fourths of Onward's sales are in Japan, and most of the company's remaining sales are in Europe. The company manufactures its products primarily in China.