QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
23.4
Shares
27.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Onward Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells clothing, shoes, uniforms, bags, and other items. Women's clothing sales account for the majority of Onward's apparel revenue. The company's core brands include Nijyusanku, Kumikyoku, ICB, Jiyuku, J.Press, and Gotairiku. More than three fourths of Onward's sales are through department stores. Remaining sales are through other retailers, directly managed stores, and e-commerce. More than three fourths of Onward's sales are in Japan, and most of the company's remaining sales are in Europe. The company manufactures its products primarily in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Onward Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onward Holdings Co (OTCPK: OKASY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Onward Holdings Co's (OKASY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Onward Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onward Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Onward Holdings Co (OKASY)?

A

The stock price for Onward Holdings Co (OTCPK: OKASY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 21, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Onward Holdings Co (OTCPK:OKASY) reporting earnings?

A

Onward Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onward Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Onward Holdings Co (OKASY) operate in?

A

Onward Holdings Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.