Okamura Corp is a Japanese manufacturer that operates through three segments. The office furniture segment provides office seating, desks, storage, filing supplies, room furniture, and fixtures. The store displays segment comprises products including display fixtures for food and stores, checkout facilities, and showcases. The material handling systems and others segment consists of automated warehouse, conveyor systems, sorting systems, shelves, and equipment for plants and warehouses. Combined, the office furniture and store displays segments contribute the majority of group sales. Okamura's products are manufactured both in Japan and overseas and are delivered across the world by its distribution network.

Okamura Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Okamura (OKAMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Okamura (OTCPK: OKAMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Okamura's (OKAMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Okamura.

Q

What is the target price for Okamura (OKAMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Okamura

Q

Current Stock Price for Okamura (OKAMF)?

A

The stock price for Okamura (OTCPK: OKAMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Okamura (OKAMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Okamura.

Q

When is Okamura (OTCPK:OKAMF) reporting earnings?

A

Okamura does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Okamura (OKAMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Okamura.

Q

What sector and industry does Okamura (OKAMF) operate in?

A

Okamura is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.