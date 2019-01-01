Okamura Corp is a Japanese manufacturer that operates through three segments. The office furniture segment provides office seating, desks, storage, filing supplies, room furniture, and fixtures. The store displays segment comprises products including display fixtures for food and stores, checkout facilities, and showcases. The material handling systems and others segment consists of automated warehouse, conveyor systems, sorting systems, shelves, and equipment for plants and warehouses. Combined, the office furniture and store displays segments contribute the majority of group sales. Okamura's products are manufactured both in Japan and overseas and are delivered across the world by its distribution network.