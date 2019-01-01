QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
CAD Dental Holdings Inc is engaged in the business of purchasing traditional dental labs and enhances its operations by digital manufacturing technologies such as Cad Cam Milling, Digital design software and Inter oral scanners. The company also purchases technologies and resell them to dental practices and other laboratories. Its services include in-house dental management or dental service management.

CAD Dental Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CAD Dental Holdings (OJSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CAD Dental Holdings (OTCEM: OJSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CAD Dental Holdings's (OJSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CAD Dental Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CAD Dental Holdings (OJSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CAD Dental Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CAD Dental Holdings (OJSY)?

A

The stock price for CAD Dental Holdings (OTCEM: OJSY) is $0.002 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 14:33:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CAD Dental Holdings (OJSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CAD Dental Holdings.

Q

When is CAD Dental Holdings (OTCEM:OJSY) reporting earnings?

A

CAD Dental Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CAD Dental Holdings (OJSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CAD Dental Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CAD Dental Holdings (OJSY) operate in?

A

CAD Dental Holdings is in the sector and industry.