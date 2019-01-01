QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ojai Oil Co is a California corporation specializing in self-storage investment and management, specific commercial real estate investments, and oilfield production and management.

Analyst Ratings

Ojai Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ojai Oil (OJOC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ojai Oil (OTCPK: OJOC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ojai Oil's (OJOC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ojai Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Ojai Oil (OJOC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ojai Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Ojai Oil (OJOC)?

A

The stock price for Ojai Oil (OTCPK: OJOC) is $165 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:46:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ojai Oil (OJOC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ojai Oil.

Q

When is Ojai Oil (OTCPK:OJOC) reporting earnings?

A

Ojai Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ojai Oil (OJOC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ojai Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Ojai Oil (OJOC) operate in?

A

Ojai Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.