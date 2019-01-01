QQQ
Oji Holdings Corp is a holding company whose subsidiaries produce and sell pulp and a variety of paper products The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The household and industrial materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells packaging materials, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, and diapers. The functional materials segment sells adhesive paper, specialty paper, and film. The forest resources and environmental marketing segment sells lumber, pulp, and biomass fuel. The printing and communications media segment sells newsprint, magazine paper, and printer paper.

Oji Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oji Holdings (OJIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oji Holdings (OTCPK: OJIPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oji Holdings's (OJIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oji Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Oji Holdings (OJIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oji Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Oji Holdings (OJIPF)?

A

The stock price for Oji Holdings (OTCPK: OJIPF) is $4.999 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:43:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oji Holdings (OJIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oji Holdings.

Q

When is Oji Holdings (OTCPK:OJIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Oji Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oji Holdings (OJIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oji Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Oji Holdings (OJIPF) operate in?

A

Oji Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.