Oji Holdings Corp is a holding company whose subsidiaries produce and sell pulp and a variety of paper products The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The household and industrial materials segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells packaging materials, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, and diapers. The functional materials segment sells adhesive paper, specialty paper, and film. The forest resources and environmental marketing segment sells lumber, pulp, and biomass fuel. The printing and communications media segment sells newsprint, magazine paper, and printer paper.