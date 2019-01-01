Oil Refineries Ltd (ORL), also known as Bazan Group, engages in the production of fuel products. It also manufactures raw materials for the petrochemical industry and materials for the plastic industry, including oils, wax, and accompanying products. The company also provides power and water (mainly electricity and steam) services to a number of industries located near the refinery in Israel. The variety of products refined by ORL is used in industrial operations, transportation, private consumption, agriculture, and infrastructures. ORL plays a key role in Israel's refinery complex, with a major portion of refined products going to local consumption. Although the majority of operations are consumed by refining, ORL is also active in polymer and aromatic production through subsidiaries.