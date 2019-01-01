QQQ
Range
0.33 - 0.36
Vol / Avg.
50K/4.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
10.42
EPS
0.01
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
Oil Refineries Ltd (ORL), also known as Bazan Group, engages in the production of fuel products. It also manufactures raw materials for the petrochemical industry and materials for the plastic industry, including oils, wax, and accompanying products. The company also provides power and water (mainly electricity and steam) services to a number of industries located near the refinery in Israel. The variety of products refined by ORL is used in industrial operations, transportation, private consumption, agriculture, and infrastructures. ORL plays a key role in Israel's refinery complex, with a major portion of refined products going to local consumption. Although the majority of operations are consumed by refining, ORL is also active in polymer and aromatic production through subsidiaries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oil Refineries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oil Refineries (OILRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oil Refineries (OTCPK: OILRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oil Refineries's (OILRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oil Refineries.

Q

What is the target price for Oil Refineries (OILRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oil Refineries

Q

Current Stock Price for Oil Refineries (OILRF)?

A

The stock price for Oil Refineries (OTCPK: OILRF) is $0.356165 last updated Today at 8:51:34 PM.

Q

Does Oil Refineries (OILRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oil Refineries.

Q

When is Oil Refineries (OTCPK:OILRF) reporting earnings?

A

Oil Refineries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oil Refineries (OILRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oil Refineries.

Q

What sector and industry does Oil Refineries (OILRF) operate in?

A

Oil Refineries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.