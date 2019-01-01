QQQ
Range
0.21 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/14.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.81
Shares
6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Oi SA is a provider of telecommunication services. The company's operating segment include Residential; Personal mobility and Other services and business. It generates maximum revenue from the Residential segment. The Residential Services segment focused on the sale of fixed telephony services, including voice services, data communication services (broadband).

Oi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oi (OIBRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oi (OTCPK: OIBRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oi's (OIBRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oi.

Q

What is the target price for Oi (OIBRQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oi

Q

Current Stock Price for Oi (OIBRQ)?

A

The stock price for Oi (OTCPK: OIBRQ) is $0.24 last updated Today at 6:50:43 PM.

Q

Does Oi (OIBRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oi.

Q

When is Oi (OTCPK:OIBRQ) reporting earnings?

A

Oi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oi (OIBRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oi.

Q

What sector and industry does Oi (OIBRQ) operate in?

A

Oi is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.