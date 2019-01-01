QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Omni Financial Services Inc is a financial services firm, helping its clients improve their long-term financial success. It offers financial products and the advice and expertise of financial professionals in the industry. It provides financial solutions to individuals and businesses.

Analyst Ratings


DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Omni Financial Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omni Financial Services (OFSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omni Financial Services (OTCEM: OFSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omni Financial Services's (OFSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omni Financial Services.

Q

What is the target price for Omni Financial Services (OFSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omni Financial Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Omni Financial Services (OFSI)?

A

The stock price for Omni Financial Services (OTCEM: OFSI) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Sep 03 2021 19:00:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Omni Financial Services (OFSI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 20, 2007 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2007.

Q

When is Omni Financial Services (OTCEM:OFSI) reporting earnings?

A

Omni Financial Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omni Financial Services (OFSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omni Financial Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Omni Financial Services (OFSI) operate in?

A

Omni Financial Services is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.