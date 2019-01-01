Old Mutual provides financial services that include wealth management, banking, asset management, and insurance. The firm is organized into seven operational segments: the mass and foundation cluster; Personal Finance and Wealth Management; Old Mutual Investments; Old Mutual corporate; Old Mutual Insure; Rest of Africa; and other group activities. The first three segments are retail segments operating in life and savings. The other segments provide financial services, consulting services, and more throughout Africa and the United Kingdom. The majority of the firm's operating profit comes from South Africa.