Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.04/6.42%
52 Wk
0.65 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
44.19
Open
-
P/E
12.4
Shares
4.7B
Outstanding
Old Mutual provides financial services that include wealth management, banking, asset management, and insurance. The firm is organized into seven operational segments: the mass and foundation cluster; Personal Finance and Wealth Management; Old Mutual Investments; Old Mutual corporate; Old Mutual Insure; Rest of Africa; and other group activities. The first three segments are retail segments operating in life and savings. The other segments provide financial services, consulting services, and more throughout Africa and the United Kingdom. The majority of the firm's operating profit comes from South Africa.

Old Mutual Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Old Mutual (ODMUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Old Mutual (OTCPK: ODMUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Old Mutual's (ODMUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Old Mutual.

Q

What is the target price for Old Mutual (ODMUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Old Mutual

Q

Current Stock Price for Old Mutual (ODMUF)?

A

The stock price for Old Mutual (OTCPK: ODMUF) is $0.65 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:35:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Old Mutual (ODMUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Old Mutual.

Q

When is Old Mutual (OTCPK:ODMUF) reporting earnings?

A

Old Mutual does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Old Mutual (ODMUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Old Mutual.

Q

What sector and industry does Old Mutual (ODMUF) operate in?

A

Old Mutual is in the sector and industry.