Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Inc is a semiconductor device company developing revolutionary high-voltage power switching components and systems based on proprietary Gallium Nitride (GaN) processing technology. The company's GaN processing technology allows for the realization of vertical current conduction GaN devices which extends application voltages from 1,000 V to over 10,000V, allowing GaN power switching devices to extend well beyond the consumer electronics application space and into more demanding applications such as electric vehicles, industrial motor control, and energy grid applications.