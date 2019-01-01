QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
472.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
35.3M
Outstanding
Petrichor Energy Inc is a Canada based company that operates as an oil and gas exploration company. Its principal activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its projects include Marble Falls Property; Cobb No.1 Well; Garner No.2 Well; Hinson No.1 Well; and Verba Field.

Petrichor Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrichor Energy (ODEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrichor Energy (OTCEM: ODEFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petrichor Energy's (ODEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrichor Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Petrichor Energy (ODEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrichor Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrichor Energy (ODEFF)?

A

The stock price for Petrichor Energy (OTCEM: ODEFF) is $0.0134 last updated Thu Jul 15 2021 16:20:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrichor Energy (ODEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrichor Energy.

Q

When is Petrichor Energy (OTCEM:ODEFF) reporting earnings?

A

Petrichor Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrichor Energy (ODEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrichor Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrichor Energy (ODEFF) operate in?

A

Petrichor Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.