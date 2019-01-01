QQQ
Range
0.31 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/7.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
25.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
82.8M
Outstanding
Odd Burger Corp, formerly Globally Local Technologies Inc is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. It distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Its restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the-art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. The company operates a manufacturing facility and has restaurant locations in Canada.

Odd Burger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Odd Burger (ODDAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odd Burger (OTCQB: ODDAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Odd Burger's (ODDAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Odd Burger.

Q

What is the target price for Odd Burger (ODDAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Odd Burger

Q

Current Stock Price for Odd Burger (ODDAF)?

A

The stock price for Odd Burger (OTCQB: ODDAF) is $0.3075

Q

Does Odd Burger (ODDAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odd Burger.

Q

When is Odd Burger (OTCQB:ODDAF) reporting earnings?

A

Odd Burger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Odd Burger (ODDAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odd Burger.

Q

What sector and industry does Odd Burger (ODDAF) operate in?

A

Odd Burger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.