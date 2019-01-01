|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Odd Burger (OTCQB: ODDAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Odd Burger.
There is no analysis for Odd Burger
The stock price for Odd Burger (OTCQB: ODDAF) is $0.3075 last updated Today at 4:57:57 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Odd Burger.
Odd Burger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Odd Burger.
Odd Burger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.