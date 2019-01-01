Odd Burger Corp, formerly Globally Local Technologies Inc is a plant-based food technology company that manufactures and distributes plant-based protein and dairy alternatives using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. It distributes its products through a proprietary food service line to company-owned and franchised fast-food restaurant locations. Its restaurant locations operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the-art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. The company operates a manufacturing facility and has restaurant locations in Canada.