Ocumension Therapeutics is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical platform company identifying, developing, and commercializing ophthalmic therapies. It provides a pharmaceutical total solution to address unmet ophthalmic medical needs in China. Its product candidates include OT-401 (YUTIQ), OT-101, OT-301 (NCX 470), OT-1001 (ZERVIATE), OT-502 (DEXYCU), OT-202, OT-503 (NCX 4251), OT-701, Ou Qin, Brimonidine tartrate eye drop, 0.5% moxifloxacin eye drop, OT-601-C, OT-302, OT-1301, T-1601, and OT-1602.