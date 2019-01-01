QQQ
Orbital Corp Ltd is engaged in designing and manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) propulsion systems and flight critical components for its customers. The company drives its UAV-focused strategy from its dedicated production facilities in Australia and the USA. It generates a vast majority of its revenues from Australia.

Orbital Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orbital Corp (OBTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orbital Corp (OTCPK: OBTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Orbital Corp's (OBTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Orbital Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Orbital Corp (OBTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Orbital Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Orbital Corp (OBTEF)?

A

The stock price for Orbital Corp (OTCPK: OBTEF) is $0.172 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Orbital Corp (OBTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orbital Corp.

Q

When is Orbital Corp (OTCPK:OBTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Orbital Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orbital Corp (OBTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orbital Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Orbital Corp (OBTEF) operate in?

A

Orbital Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.