Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
649.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
46.21
EPS
-0.03
Shares
590.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Obrascon Huarte Lain SA constructs civil engineering works and buildings for public and private clients. It has concession arrangements from various government authorities to promote, develop, and operate transportation infrastructures. The concessions include toll roads, railways, airports, and other networks. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support services to various developments and facilities. Obrascon Huarte Lain has five operating divisions: concessions, construction (majority of total revenue), industrial, developments, and services. It constructs and supports industrial plants and systems related to oil, gas, and other energy solutions. Revenue is divided between the Americas and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Obrascon Huarte Lain Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Obrascon Huarte Lain (OBSJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Obrascon Huarte Lain (OTCPK: OBSJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Obrascon Huarte Lain's (OBSJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Obrascon Huarte Lain.

Q

What is the target price for Obrascon Huarte Lain (OBSJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Obrascon Huarte Lain

Q

Current Stock Price for Obrascon Huarte Lain (OBSJF)?

A

The stock price for Obrascon Huarte Lain (OTCPK: OBSJF) is $1.1 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:27:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Obrascon Huarte Lain (OBSJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Obrascon Huarte Lain.

Q

When is Obrascon Huarte Lain (OTCPK:OBSJF) reporting earnings?

A

Obrascon Huarte Lain does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Obrascon Huarte Lain (OBSJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Obrascon Huarte Lain.

Q

What sector and industry does Obrascon Huarte Lain (OBSJF) operate in?

A

Obrascon Huarte Lain is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.