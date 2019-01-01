QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Next10 Inc is engaged in the truck shipping of refrigerated and frozen food products. The company generates revenue from the freight shipments and also from leasing equipment to their independent owner-operators.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Next10 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next10 (NXTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next10 (OTCPK: NXTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next10's (NXTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next10.

Q

What is the target price for Next10 (NXTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next10

Q

Current Stock Price for Next10 (NXTN)?

A

The stock price for Next10 (OTCPK: NXTN) is $3.3 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:27:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next10 (NXTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next10.

Q

When is Next10 (OTCPK:NXTN) reporting earnings?

A

Next10 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next10 (NXTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next10.

Q

What sector and industry does Next10 (NXTN) operate in?

A

Next10 is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.