Nexans is a French company that manufactures and distributes cable products. The company operates through three segments. The transmission, distribution, and operators segment consists of power cables for energy infrastructure, as well as copper and optical fiber cables for public telecommunication networks. The industry segment refers to specialty cables for industrial customers, as well as cables for the shipbuilding, railroad, and aeronautical manufacturing industries, among others. The distributors and installers segment consists of equipment cables for the building market and private telecommunication networks. France, Germany, and Norway are the three biggest markets for the company.

Nexans Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nexans (NXPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nexans (OTCPK: NXPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nexans's (NXPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nexans.

Q

What is the target price for Nexans (NXPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nexans

Q

Current Stock Price for Nexans (NXPRF)?

A

The stock price for Nexans (OTCPK: NXPRF) is $87.5 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:38:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nexans (NXPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nexans.

Q

When is Nexans (OTCPK:NXPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nexans does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nexans (NXPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nexans.

Q

What sector and industry does Nexans (NXPRF) operate in?

A

Nexans is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.