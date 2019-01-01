|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NextMart (OTCPK: NXMR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NextMart.
There is no analysis for NextMart
The stock price for NextMart (OTCPK: NXMR) is $0.0725 last updated Today at 8:40:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for NextMart.
NextMart does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NextMart.
NextMart is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.