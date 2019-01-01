QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
27.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
374.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
NextMart Inc operates as an outsourced brand management and production centre for foreign apparel brands in the women's apparel industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, William Brand Administer Co. Ltd.

NextMart Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextMart (NXMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextMart (OTCPK: NXMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextMart's (NXMR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NextMart.

Q

What is the target price for NextMart (NXMR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NextMart

Q

Current Stock Price for NextMart (NXMR)?

A

The stock price for NextMart (OTCPK: NXMR) is $0.0725 last updated Today at 8:40:59 PM.

Q

Does NextMart (NXMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextMart.

Q

When is NextMart (OTCPK:NXMR) reporting earnings?

A

NextMart does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NextMart (NXMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextMart.

Q

What sector and industry does NextMart (NXMR) operate in?

A

NextMart is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.