Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
100.53 - 115
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
16.27
EPS
0
Shares
132.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Next PLC is a retailer that sells clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products. Most of the company's offerings consist of its own Next-branded products. Almost all of Next's revenue comes from its hundreds of stores in the United Kingdom and through its online and catalog business that reaches dozens of other countries. Most of the company's remaining sales are through retail stores outside of the United Kingdom that it franchises. Roughly 90% of the company's revenue comes from customers in the United Kingdom.

Next Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Next (NXGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Next (OTCPK: NXGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Next's (NXGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Next.

Q

What is the target price for Next (NXGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Next

Q

Current Stock Price for Next (NXGPF)?

A

The stock price for Next (OTCPK: NXGPF) is $100.5274 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:45:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Next (NXGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Next.

Q

When is Next (OTCPK:NXGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Next does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Next (NXGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Next.

Q

What sector and industry does Next (NXGPF) operate in?

A

Next is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.