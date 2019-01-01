ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Cushing® NextGen Infra
(NYSE:NXG)
$38.70
0.27[0.70%]
At close: Dec 23
$40.3532
1.6532[4.27%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day Range38.017 - 38.76852 Wk Range37.190 - 44.440Open / Close38.360 / 38.700Float / Outstanding- / 2.602M
Vol / Avg.3.346K / 7.044KMkt Cap100.686MP/E20.88650d Avg. Price41.190
Div / Yield (Forward)2.558 / 6.66%Payout Ratio1.390Total Float-EPS1.840

Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock (NYSE:NXG), Quotes and News Summary

Cushing® NextGen Infra Stock (NYSE: NXG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range38.017 - 38.76852 Wk Range37.190 - 44.440Open / Close38.360 / 38.700Float / Outstanding- / 2.602M
Vol / Avg.3.346K / 7.044KMkt Cap100.686MP/E20.88650d Avg. Price41.190
Div / Yield (Forward)2.558 / 6.66%Payout Ratio1.390Total Float-EPS1.840
- Nov 9, 2011, 4:21PM
- Oct 26, 2011, 9:04AM
- Oct 24, 2011, 11:55AM
- Sep 15, 2011, 7:24PM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end investment management company. Its investment objective is to seek a high total return with a focus on current income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies, and technology & communication infrastructure companies.
Read More
Q

How do I buy Cushing® NextGen Infra (NXG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE: NXG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cushing® NextGen Infra's (NXG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cushing® NextGen Infra (NXG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cushing® NextGen Infra

Q

Current Stock Price for Cushing® NextGen Infra (NXG)?

A

The stock price for Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE: NXG) is $38.7 last updated December 23, 2022, 8:58 PM UTC.

Q

Does Cushing® NextGen Infra (NXG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cushing® NextGen Infra.

Q

When is Cushing® NextGen Infra (NYSE:NXG) reporting earnings?

A

Cushing® NextGen Infra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cushing® NextGen Infra (NXG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cushing® NextGen Infra.

Q

What sector and industry does Cushing® NextGen Infra (NXG) operate in?

A

Cushing® NextGen Infra is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.