Range
35.8 - 36.05
Vol / Avg.
4.5K/6.2K
Div / Yield
0.7/1.95%
52 Wk
27.5 - 36.5
Mkt Cap
98.5M
Payout Ratio
22.51
Open
36.05
P/E
11.56
EPS
0.69
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Northway Financial Inc is a bank holding company. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and investing those deposits in securities, commercial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It provides various products and services such as Personal checking, Debit cards, Online banking, Mobile Banking, Mortgages, Business Loans, Credit cards, Personal insurance, investments, and other related services.

Northway Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northway Finl (NWYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northway Finl (OTCQB: NWYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northway Finl's (NWYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northway Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Northway Finl (NWYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northway Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Northway Finl (NWYF)?

A

The stock price for Northway Finl (OTCQB: NWYF) is $35.8 last updated Today at 5:19:21 PM.

Q

Does Northway Finl (NWYF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Northway Finl (NWYF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-08-08.

Q

When is Northway Finl (OTCQB:NWYF) reporting earnings?

A

Northway Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northway Finl (NWYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northway Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Northway Finl (NWYF) operate in?

A

Northway Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.