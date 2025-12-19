Why Did Linkhome Holdings (LHAI) Stock Jump 21% After Hours?

Inspire Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI) shares surged 21.54% in after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $13.60.

According to the Benzinga Pro data, he stock closed the regular session up 20.45% at $11.19.

Move Partnership Enables AI Integration

The rally followed Linkhome Holdings‘ announcement of a strategic partnership with Move Inc., a News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) subsidiary.

Linkhome will gain access to nationwide Multiple Listing Service data across all 50 states, the company said.

The Los Angeles-based firm plans to use proprietary large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) models with machine learning and natural language processing to analyze listings, transactions, and market trends. The technology is designed to improve property discovery, pricing insights, buying decisions, and transaction efficiency.

$400 Million in Lending Capacity

Separately, Linkhome Mortgage secured up to $400 million in combined credit facilities through partnerships with Axos Bank and Simmons Bank.

The funding is expected to support residential mortgage origination, expand the company's Cash Offer program, and enhance transaction speed while lowering costs.

Stock Performance

The AI-driven property technology company went public in July, pricing its upsized $6 million initial public offering (IPO) at $4 per share, offering 1.5 million shares as it began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker LHAI.

The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 46.66.

The stock has gained 98.76% over the past 12 months but is down 11.89% over the past five days, reflecting a strong uptrend despite recent bearish movement that warrants caution.

Linkhome has a market capitalization of $181.61 million. Its stock has traded between a 52-week high of $22.33 and a low of $4.20.

Trading at 38.6% of its 52-week range, it is positioned closer to the middle than the extremes.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that LHAI is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

