Range
2.77 - 2.92
Vol / Avg.
33.4K/42.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.9 - 6.56
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.79
P/E
70.82
Shares
561.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Network International Holdings PLC is involved in digital commerce business across the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services. Its activities include enabling payments acceptance at merchants, acquirer processing, switching financial transactions, hosting cards and processing payment transactions and providing end to end management services, and digital payment services.

Analyst Ratings

Network International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Network International (NWITY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Network International (OTCPK: NWITY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Network International's (NWITY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Network International.

Q

What is the target price for Network International (NWITY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Network International

Q

Current Stock Price for Network International (NWITY)?

A

The stock price for Network International (OTCPK: NWITY) is $2.92 last updated Today at 8:35:40 PM.

Q

Does Network International (NWITY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Network International.

Q

When is Network International (OTCPK:NWITY) reporting earnings?

A

Network International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Network International (NWITY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Network International.

Q

What sector and industry does Network International (NWITY) operate in?

A

Network International is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.