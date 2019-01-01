QQQ
Nuinsco Resources Ltd operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties for precious and base metals. The company also makes strategic investments through equity or loan financing to companies engaged in the exploration and development of resource properties. Its projects portfolio consists of Prairie Lake project - Rare metals, and Sunbeam project - Gold, located in Canada; and EI Sid project - Gold located in Egypt.

Nuinsco Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuinsco Resources (OTCPK: NWIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuinsco Resources's (NWIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuinsco Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuinsco Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF)?

A

The stock price for Nuinsco Resources (OTCPK: NWIFF) is $0.016 last updated Today at 2:33:28 PM.

Q

Does Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuinsco Resources.

Q

When is Nuinsco Resources (OTCPK:NWIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Nuinsco Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuinsco Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF) operate in?

A

Nuinsco Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.