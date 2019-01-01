QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
78M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
40M
Outstanding
Navya SA designs, manufactures and markets a range of autonomous, driverless and electric vehicles. It offers a range of two autonomous vehicles: the shuttle AUTONOM and the AUTONOM CAB robot-taxi. Its AUTONOM SHUTTLE is marketed in various countries including the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The company offers autonomous solutions for taxis and electric shuttles to municipalities and private operators.

Navya Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Navya (NVYAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Navya (OTCEM: NVYAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Navya's (NVYAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Navya.

Q

What is the target price for Navya (NVYAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Navya

Q

Current Stock Price for Navya (NVYAF)?

A

The stock price for Navya (OTCEM: NVYAF) is $1.95 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 17:21:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Navya (NVYAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Navya.

Q

When is Navya (OTCEM:NVYAF) reporting earnings?

A

Navya does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Navya (NVYAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Navya.

Q

What sector and industry does Navya (NVYAF) operate in?

A

Navya is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.